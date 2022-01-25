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Dementia Joe Biden Calls FOX Reporter a "Stupid Son of a Bitch"
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73 views • January 25, 2022
Dementia Joe Biden just called Peter Doocy, fox News White House correspondent, a "stupid son of a bitch," clearly a sign of the rapid decline in his mental faculties. If Trump had said this he would've been criticized four months for the statement, yet the press will let Joe Biden get away with it and gloss over it because they favor the Democratic Party.
It's unfortunate that Joe Biden is leading the United States, and as a product of malfeasance and the media.
#PeterDoocy #JoeBiden #politics
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It's unfortunate that Joe Biden is leading the United States, and as a product of malfeasance and the media.
#PeterDoocy #JoeBiden #politics
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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