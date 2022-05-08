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Short story. Life story
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65 views • May 08, 2022
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AtqyQ68jFYw
This is a video poetry, a multiplier film for the poem by Valery Poland "Short Story".
A very coordinated and professional team worked on the project:
Poem: Valery Poland,
Reads: Olga Kravtsova,
Animator: Irina Efremova,
Sound engineer: Valery Spitsyn,
Operator: Mikhail Smirnov (CMCproduction и SmartREC).
Filmed in the CMCPRODUCTION studio. CMCproduction video production - "Short Story" 2015
Our short animated film "Short History" participated in the V festival of the Cyclop video poetry in Kyiv.
He entered the 30 best works "LongList", of these 30 in the 10th best "Shortlist".
"Short Story" entered the top five of the best works of the 13th International Voloshinsky Competition 2015, in the section "Cinema Poem".
Short story (Valery Poland) (Machine translate)
He grew like a weed,
And he believed that there is no God.
The head was friends with the wind
At the age of less than seventeen.
Then the eighties,
The institute exam was not passed ...
He knew for sure that he would not die,
And flew to Afghanistan.
The country was waiting for great victories
And sent to fight,
And he couldn't find the answer
Why kill to survive?
There were mountains in the distance,
And watched the clouds,
That God has him on the hook,
And life is off the hook.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
This is a video poetry, a multiplier film for the poem by Valery Poland "Short Story".
A very coordinated and professional team worked on the project:
Poem: Valery Poland,
Reads: Olga Kravtsova,
Animator: Irina Efremova,
Sound engineer: Valery Spitsyn,
Operator: Mikhail Smirnov (CMCproduction и SmartREC).
Filmed in the CMCPRODUCTION studio. CMCproduction video production - "Short Story" 2015
Our short animated film "Short History" participated in the V festival of the Cyclop video poetry in Kyiv.
He entered the 30 best works "LongList", of these 30 in the 10th best "Shortlist".
"Short Story" entered the top five of the best works of the 13th International Voloshinsky Competition 2015, in the section "Cinema Poem".
Short story (Valery Poland) (Machine translate)
He grew like a weed,
And he believed that there is no God.
The head was friends with the wind
At the age of less than seventeen.
Then the eighties,
The institute exam was not passed ...
He knew for sure that he would not die,
And flew to Afghanistan.
The country was waiting for great victories
And sent to fight,
And he couldn't find the answer
Why kill to survive?
There were mountains in the distance,
And watched the clouds,
That God has him on the hook,
And life is off the hook.
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
[email protected]
https://vk.com/smastudio
WhatsApp 8-953-348-12-81
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://ok.ru/shipshard1
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
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