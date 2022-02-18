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Fri 18th Feb 22 Dr Bill Deagle MD Michelle Answers Callers eMailers Wellness Bernstein 2022 GOP America First USA Trump or Proxy Whitehouse NO Russian WAR End COVID EduCap Soon Immune Support Pre Post
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60 views • February 18, 2022
Fri 18th Feb 22 Dr Bill Deagle MD Michelle Answers Callers eMailers Wellness Bernstein 2022 GOP America First USA Trump or Proxy Whitehouse NO Russian WAR End COVID EduCap Soon Immune Support Pre Post
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