Abortion and Breast Cancer | Unborn Considered Patients in Medical Settings, Why Not Society? Ep 128









All patients, adult, adolescent or in the womb have patient rights and if they are in need of medical care a Patient’s Bill of Rights. Pro-Life OBGYN, Dr. William Lile joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to discuss how the medical community sees unborn babies as patients in all aspects of medical care (and goes to great lengths to save babies in the womb through blood transfusions, open heart surgery, etc.) yet some OBGYN’s still perform elective life-ending abortions in their offices.Show more





Dr. Lile offers grace to any that have been involved in an abortion and discusses the risks that women aren’t told about the now widely used abortion pill. And also discusses the association between abortion and how it could lead to breast cancer.





We The Patriots USA, does not endorse any political candidate. The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it! We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.





Dr. William Lile: https://www.prolifedoc.org/

American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists: https://aaplog.org/





Shot Dead Documentary: ShotDead.org





FREE Aluminum, Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guides! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/





For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:7d547f0d0f7bfc65