French President Macron urged Trump not to threaten Europe with tariffs:

We need to solve the problem with Ukraine. We need to solve the situation in the Middle East. We have competition between the US and China. My first question to America is: is the EU your first problem? No, I don’t think so. Your first problem is China, so you need to focus on that.

Secondly, Europe is your ally, and if you want Europe to be more involved in investment and defense and security issues, if you want to see the development that I think is in the interests of the United States, then you don't want to hurt the European economy by threatening it with tariffs.