Active Shooter: What You Need to Know to Stay Safe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Active shooter events are unpredictable and devastating, with the primary motive often being mass harm. On military installations, threats can arise from both insiders and outsiders, making vigilance and awareness crucial. This video covers the essentials of active shooter response: Evacuate if it’s safe, hide if escape isn’t possible, and take action as a last resort. Learn to recognize warning signs of potential violence, such as increased aggression, paranoia, or withdrawal, and discover how specific behaviors—like performance decline—can signal danger in military environments. Timely reporting and trusting your instincts can save lives. Stay informed, prepared, and proactive to help create a safer community. Like and share this video to spread awareness!