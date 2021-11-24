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The Spirit Gives Life, But the Letter Kills—What Does it Mean?
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2 Corinthians 3:6 He has made us competent as ministers of a new covenant—not of the letter but of the Spirit; for the letter kills.
We find life in the spirit of Christ's teachings, but if we focus on rules and words only (like the Old Testament Law) we miss the Spirit and die spiritually.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
We find life in the spirit of Christ's teachings, but if we focus on rules and words only (like the Old Testament Law) we miss the Spirit and die spiritually.
To see more videos check out A Voice in the Desert on Youtube:
Channel: https://bit.ly/AVoiceInTheDesert-YouTube
Teachings of Jesus playlist: https://bit.ly/TeachingsofJesusplaylist
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