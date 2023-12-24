Create New Account
Dan & Tucker: The 'Economic Growth' Lie
Son of the Republic
Is economic growth really the end goal?

Or is that metric all fake?

Compare and contrast the Chinese vs. Japanese societies.


The full episode is linked below.


The Dan Bongino Show | Bongino x Tucker Carlson: The Unfiltered Interview: Part 2 (19 December 2023)

https://rumble.com/v425o02-bongino-x-tucker-carlson-the-unfiltered-interview-part-2-121923.html

tucker carlsonchinadan bonginocapitalismeconomic growthjapaneconomicsoligarchyfree tradepopulismlibertarianismfree marketmeritocracyproductivityegalitarianismjd vancefair tradeparasitic economyhillbilly elegy

