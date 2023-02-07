Dystopia In The UK - Agenda 2030 Researcher Sandi Adams Joins Right Now To Talk Digital ID

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
David Icke
Gareth is joined by Agenda 2030 researcher Sandi Adams, Russian Author and Occult researcher Vadim Shegalov, Light Paper founder Darren Nesbit, and author and Florence Nightingale researcher Karen Holyoak.
Watch the whole episode by clicking onto ickonic.com and starting a free seven day trial.
Show less
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.