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666 AF - Gentle Ass Ripping To Some Out There - Toxic Spraying Continues over Wyoming
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241 views • September 25, 2021
Sep 24 2021 - When you hear FFA, I meant retired FAA
#Agenda21 #Geoengineering #ClimateEngineering
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Mike Decker Wyoming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCel8dm--MCm4XR21s6pn52g
#Agenda21 #Geoengineering #ClimateEngineering
Shared from and subscribe to:
Mike Decker Wyoming
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCel8dm--MCm4XR21s6pn52g
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