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Top Chinese Virologist has proof virus was man made by military
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110 views • September 16, 2020
Chinese Virologist has proof that the Covid-19 Virus was developed and engineered by man in a lab owned and run by Chinese Military. She claims she has been de-platformed and censored by communist party officials and also threatened with disappearance if she does not stop.
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