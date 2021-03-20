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Spiritual warfare is a contest between God and man!
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10 views • March 20, 2021
IF the Lord has freed you from His strong delusion 2 Thess. 2:11, and has broken the seven seals that hid His revelation from you 1 Cor. 2:7 preventing you from understanding the mysteries of the Kingdom Matt. 13:11. (If you now can understand parts of Revelation)
AND IF you can believe the Lord’s promise that He will be the only preacher of righteousness Matt. 4:23 and rule over this world for 1,000 years with all moral authority. (that the will of the Lord will be done on earth as it is in heaven.)
AND IF you can believe that spiritual warfare is between the objective truth from God (Sword of the Spirit) and the subjective truths of men (Satan’s mega sword; every wind of doctrine of men including bibles from men.). cf. Adam and Eve in the garden.
AND IF you can repent of subjective truth Acts 17:30, be poor in spirit (Matt. 5:1), and humble yourself as a little child to Christ (Matt. 18:3, 4) and let Christ do the talking Hab. 2:20).
THEN you can start preparing for the second age of the Kingdom Eph. 2:7.
, you can support this work here https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
Or you can support this work by joining us at https://www.patreon.com/The_Watchman.
Read along and listen to the Rod of Iron for free! https://therodofiron.org
or at rumble under therodofiron
So everything is going to be better than we ever have possibly imagined Eph. 3:20!
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
rumble under therodofiron.
https://therodofiron.org
AND IF you can believe the Lord’s promise that He will be the only preacher of righteousness Matt. 4:23 and rule over this world for 1,000 years with all moral authority. (that the will of the Lord will be done on earth as it is in heaven.)
AND IF you can believe that spiritual warfare is between the objective truth from God (Sword of the Spirit) and the subjective truths of men (Satan’s mega sword; every wind of doctrine of men including bibles from men.). cf. Adam and Eve in the garden.
AND IF you can repent of subjective truth Acts 17:30, be poor in spirit (Matt. 5:1), and humble yourself as a little child to Christ (Matt. 18:3, 4) and let Christ do the talking Hab. 2:20).
THEN you can start preparing for the second age of the Kingdom Eph. 2:7.
, you can support this work here https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US.
Or you can support this work by joining us at https://www.patreon.com/The_Watchman.
Read along and listen to the Rod of Iron for free! https://therodofiron.org
or at rumble under therodofiron
So everything is going to be better than we ever have possibly imagined Eph. 3:20!
telegram @ https://t.me/TheRodOfIron.org.
rumble under therodofiron.
https://therodofiron.org
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