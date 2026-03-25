BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Date: Mar. 25, 2026. Lesson 58-2026. Title: The Septuagint’s Call to Escape the Pit
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1044 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • Yesterday

In this study of Proverbs 22:14, the focus shifts to the Septuagint, whose expanded text presents a fuller theological progression than the Hebrew rendering. Received and taught by the early church, the Greek version traces a complete arc—from the danger of the transgressor’s voice, to a deeper diagnosis of the human will, and finally to an urgent call to turn. This is not a repetition of the KJV emphasis, but an unfolding of what the Septuagint uniquely preserves: both the peril of deception and the grace-filled summons to repentance. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how this expanded reading exposes the inner condition of the heart and presses the listener toward decisive spiritual turning.

Lesson 58-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sky Scroll: Decoding the divine eclipse messages

Sky Scroll: Decoding the divine eclipse messages

Kevin Hughes
Kentucky Family Declines Data Center Offer, Citing Farmland Preservation

Kentucky Family Declines Data Center Offer, Citing Farmland Preservation

Douglas Harrington
Study Reports Meat Consumption Linked to Lower Alzheimer&#8217;s Risk in Genetically Susceptible Individuals

Study Reports Meat Consumption Linked to Lower Alzheimer’s Risk in Genetically Susceptible Individuals

Coco Somers
Britain Assumes Command of Multinational Task Force in Strait of Hormuz as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Britain Assumes Command of Multinational Task Force in Strait of Hormuz as Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

Garrison Vance
Three charged in alleged scheme to smuggle AI chips to China via Thailand

Three charged in alleged scheme to smuggle AI chips to China via Thailand

Laura Harris
Silent Strokes: Biden officials buried evidence of vaccine-induced brain clots to protect a deadly political narrative

Silent Strokes: Biden officials buried evidence of vaccine-induced brain clots to protect a deadly political narrative

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy