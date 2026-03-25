Date: Mar. 25, 2026. Lesson 58-2026. Title: The Septuagint’s Call to Escape the Pit

In this study of Proverbs 22:14, the focus shifts to the Septuagint, whose expanded text presents a fuller theological progression than the Hebrew rendering. Received and taught by the early church, the Greek version traces a complete arc—from the danger of the transgressor’s voice, to a deeper diagnosis of the human will, and finally to an urgent call to turn. This is not a repetition of the KJV emphasis, but an unfolding of what the Septuagint uniquely preserves: both the peril of deception and the grace-filled summons to repentance. In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart examine how this expanded reading exposes the inner condition of the heart and presses the listener toward decisive spiritual turning.

Lesson 58-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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