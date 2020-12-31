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World Awakens To COVID-19 Vaccine Dangers After Violent Reactions And Deaths Surge - FULL SHOW 12/30/20
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328 views • December 31, 2020
Don’t miss a minute of this bombshell Wednesday edition of the most banned broadcast in the world: Alex Jones is joined by Joe Hoft to reveal the real reason why communist China released COVID-19 into the world in the second hour, Nurse Erin Olszewski rallies medical professionals to the US capital on January 6th to warn Americans about the dangers of the COVID vaccine, fired-up kickboxing champion Andrew Tate fuels the fire of liberty in the third hour, and Jon Rappaport hosts the fourth and final hour.
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