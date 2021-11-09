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Contact Tracer Agents By California Health Official, Ohio Health Director of Acton and the Governor of Louisiana May 12, 2021
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30 views • November 09, 2021
Contact Tracer Agents Will Commit Illegal Search and Seizure
1. They will TRACK all phones.
2. They will FIND YOU and FORCE YOU into isolation.
They will REMOVE YOU or a FAMILY MEMBER from your home
1. They will TRACK all phones.
2. They will FIND YOU and FORCE YOU into isolation.
They will REMOVE YOU or a FAMILY MEMBER from your home
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