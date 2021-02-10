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Controle Total da mídia: Tucker Carlson FaceBook censura antivacinas !!!
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51 views • February 10, 2021
FACEBOOK e quem decidi se o conteúdo postado sobre vacinas e histórias sobre efeitos adversos são verdadeiros ou falsos. O jornalista Glenn Greenwald reage ao Facebook reprimindo a desinformação sobre vacinas no 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'
Manipulação e controle total patentes nunca vistos antes na historia da humanidade, o governo global e sistema mundial do anticristo avançam !!!!
Manipulação e controle total patentes nunca vistos antes na historia da humanidade, o governo global e sistema mundial do anticristo avançam !!!!
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