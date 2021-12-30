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Why Did You Let Happen to Be Crucified? World Change, Bible Modification, Does Your Blood Save? Sacrifice
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52 views • December 30, 2021
Original:
https://youtu.be/dT-nqnzejrQ
20100530 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Melbourne S1P3
Cut:
0h00m00s - 0h00m00s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“DEATH OF ANYONE IS TOTAL WASTE.”
“LOVE GOD WITH YOUR WHOLE HEART, YOUR WHOLE SOUL, WITH YOUR WHOLE MIND AND ALL YOUR STRENGTH AND LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.”
https://youtu.be/dT-nqnzejrQ
20100530 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Melbourne S1P3
Cut:
0h00m00s - 0h00m00s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/divinetruthfaq
“DEATH OF ANYONE IS TOTAL WASTE.”
“LOVE GOD WITH YOUR WHOLE HEART, YOUR WHOLE SOUL, WITH YOUR WHOLE MIND AND ALL YOUR STRENGTH AND LOVE YOUR NEIGHBOR AS YOURSELF.”
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