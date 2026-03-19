"Geraniums" in Action📝

strikes against enemy targets continue

Over the past few weeks, there has been a steady (https://t.me/rybar/78392) upward trend in the number of "Geranium" attack footage. The majority of them fall on front-line areas, where intercepting UAVs is quite difficult, while targets for fire strikes remain in abundance.

The main targets for the Russian Armed Forces are energy and fuel infrastructure facilities, the destruction of which creates difficulties in supplying the AFU and the work of local authorities. The already weakened gas processing industry also takes a hit.

🔻Where are the "Geraniums" striking?

➡️Systematic work continues on destroying fuel storage tanks. Online footage appeared of a strike on the Snigirivka oil pumping station last week. Earlier, a local 150 kV substation was also damaged in the vicinity of the city.

➡️In Poltava Region, a gas processing facility (https://t.me/boris_rozhin/202097) was attacked in the area of the village of Pleshivets. Such precision strikes make it possible to temporarily interrupt gas and other fuel supply chains, creating even more problems for the Kyiv regime amid existing difficulties and rising prices. And although it won't be possible to achieve a mass fuel shortage right now due to external supplies, such raids still lead to increased costs.

➡️In parallel with this, planned work continues on substations in the border zone. Over the past week, "Geraniums" struck three energy facilities in occupied Zaporizhia and two more in the vicinity of Kharkiv. Under conditions of systematic raids on the power grid, the destruction of even small substations leads to blackouts affecting tens of thousands of consumers.

📌 Although it may seem that without "mass" raids the effect of strikes has decreased, this is not entirely true. Russian attacks are primarily directed at the "grassroots" components of infrastructure, the destruction of which does not produce a powerful instantaneous effect, but rather systematically reduces the resilience of the enemy's economy.

❗️Implementing this strategy is made possible by regular modifications of attack drones. Thanks to the organization of Mesh networks, which we discussed in detail on TAKTIKARE, drones retain the ability for online control, which significantly simplifies the work of UAV operators at a distance from the front and ensures objective strike assessment.

Adding:

Israel yesterday carried out an airstrike on a building inside the Bushehr nuclear power plant complex in Iran, approximately 350 meters from the reactor. Satellite images have emerged.

The reactor itself was not damaged, and there was no radiation leak or casualties.

There are currently about 480 Russian employees at the nuclear power plant.