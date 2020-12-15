BREAKING: Patrick Byrne, former CEO of Overstock.com, says that he was complicit in facilitating a bribe for Hillary Clinton in the amount of $18M on behalf of the FBI

in January, 2016. The bribe, which Hillary accepted, was then going to be used by members of the Obama administration against Hillary after she was elected. As it was later explained to him, “President Obama has his people across the federal bureaucracy at this point, but especially at the Department of Justice. Hillary Clinton is going to be President for 8 years and nothing is going to change that, but think of there being a Bunsen burner within the DOJ. That evidence about the [2] bribes you were a part of gathering is going to be sitting on the Bunsen burner. The hand sitting on the burner is going to be one of Barack Obama’s people. If Hillary is a “good girl” and defends Obamacare, that flame stays low. If she’s a “bad girl” and thinks for herself, that flame is going to get turned up high. That way Barack Obama is going to manage Hillary Clinton for the 8 years she’s President, and then Byrne stated there was an additional Hillary bribe prior to the one listed above, which was in the amount of $20M involving the country of Turkey and occurred in the fall, 2015.



This shocking claim was made in an interview with Ann Vandersteel of steeltruth.com