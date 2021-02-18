G. Edward Griffin, Author & Founder of Red Pill University | Blockchain Interviews

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Ashton Addison interviews G. Edward Griffin, Author of Creature from Jekyll Island and Founder of the Red Pill University. He discusses the history of the Federal Reserve, the impacts of COVID19, the technocracy and the short squeeze on Wall Street with GME, AMC, BB, etc.
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