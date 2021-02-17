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2018 : Orange and almond cake. Gluten and Dairy Free.
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86 views • February 17, 2021
Today we will learn how to make an #Orange #Almond #Cake. This #French delicacy was adopted from a Middle Eastern recipe.Aside from being super delicious and beautiful it has the extra bonus of being Gluten Free and Dairy Free. Enjoy and bon appétit !
Recipe:
6 eggs
1 cup raw sugar
1 cup ground almond
2 large naval oranges
1 teaspoon fresh ginger (optional)
2 glasses of water
1 teaspoon baking powder
Preheat oven to 180 C (350 F)
Combine ingredients
Watch video for techniques,
Bake for 40-45 minutes or until knife comes out clean.
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
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Recipe:
6 eggs
1 cup raw sugar
1 cup ground almond
2 large naval oranges
1 teaspoon fresh ginger (optional)
2 glasses of water
1 teaspoon baking powder
Preheat oven to 180 C (350 F)
Combine ingredients
Watch video for techniques,
Bake for 40-45 minutes or until knife comes out clean.
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
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