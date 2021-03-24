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Child Trafficking: "EYES OF THE DEVIL" Documentary by Patryk Vega
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244 views • March 24, 2021
Famous Polish Film Producer Creates Documentary Exposing the Sale of Babies for Sex and Organ Harvesting - If You can Handle it
WARNING: THIS ARTICLE AND EMBEDDED VIDEO IS NOT FOR EVERYONE. IT CONTAINS GRAPHIC MATERIAL ABOUT RAPING AND KILLING BABIES AND YOUNG CHILDREN. YOU COULD SUFFER SEVERE EMOTIONAL TRAUMA IF YOU ARE NOT FAMILIAR WITH THIS TOPIC AND YOU PROCEED.
We are currently seeing an unprecedented number of children streaming across the U.S. border from other countries without their parents.
This is the lucrative child trafficking business, and while news sources, both corporate and alternative news, are reporting the crisis at the border, few are explaining why this is happening, or what is going to happen to these children.
If you truly want to know what the fate is for many of these children, then proceed to read about a new documentary just released by Polish film producer Patryk Vega, called “Eyes of the Devil.” - https://tinyurl.com/rhrpyhah
WARNING: THIS ARTICLE AND EMBEDDED VIDEO IS NOT FOR EVERYONE. IT CONTAINS GRAPHIC MATERIAL ABOUT RAPING AND KILLING BABIES AND YOUNG CHILDREN. YOU COULD SUFFER SEVERE EMOTIONAL TRAUMA IF YOU ARE NOT FAMILIAR WITH THIS TOPIC AND YOU PROCEED.
We are currently seeing an unprecedented number of children streaming across the U.S. border from other countries without their parents.
This is the lucrative child trafficking business, and while news sources, both corporate and alternative news, are reporting the crisis at the border, few are explaining why this is happening, or what is going to happen to these children.
If you truly want to know what the fate is for many of these children, then proceed to read about a new documentary just released by Polish film producer Patryk Vega, called “Eyes of the Devil.” - https://tinyurl.com/rhrpyhah
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