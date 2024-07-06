BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The World's Money System Part 4: The Kabbalah
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
148 views • 10 months ago

Sabbatai Sevi proclaimed to be the messiah in the year 1666, but unlike Jesus, he lived an immoral life, and the Kabbalah teaches that through his sinful life and death through sickness, he opened the door for salvation for them that believe on him.

Striving to live a sinful life is not the nature of God, but of the Devil, and the complete opposite of what the Bible teaches of Jesus, who was born of a virgin, lived a sinless life and died on the cross for our sins. Pastor John points out that the messiah concept found in the Kabbalah is actually “Satan’s gospel” and the core belief of the people in charge of the coming World Government.

If you don’t understand this concept, you will be deceived by the Antichrist system and might even be assured to take the Mark of the Beast by apostate church leaders and the media. Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1272.pdf

Keywords
kaballahapostatejacob frankantichrist systemlucifers gospel
