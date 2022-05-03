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Republican Governors SUE Biden DHS Over Crazy New Asylum Rule
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60 views • May 03, 2022
Republican Governors are taking a stand against Joe Biden and his horrible immigration crisis. Next News Network first reported, A group of Republican-led states has sued the Biden administration on Thursday on a controversial immigration rule that even has Democrats opposing the President.
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