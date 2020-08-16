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Jay Parker and Mark Passio: Satanic Ritualistic Abuse | Truth Connections Radio
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57 views • August 16, 2020
truthconnections
Jay Parker and Mark Passio ~ Satanic Ritualistic Abuse ~

Truth Connections Radio ~ May 8, 2014 ~

This broadcast with Jay Parker and Mark Passio is sure to enlighten many about the darkness that has surrounded life as we have known it for centuries. Mark and Jay were keynote speakers at both Free Your Mind conferences that were held in Philadelphia on the topic of mind control. Both men have an amazing cautionary tale to tell about how they broke free from their controllers and deep rooted belief systems. Their stories will intertwine and paint a picture of the spell many have been under either directly or indirectly.

Jay Parker was born into a multi-generational Satanic/Illuminati family and suffered MONARCH trauma-based mind-control as a child. For the first seven years of his life, Jay was subject to Satanic Ritual Abuse in a large cult setting. On his radio show SRA Today, he speaks about recovery and healing methods for Satanic Ritual Abuse survivors. He will discuss in detail new neurological and biological discoveries related to ritual abuse and life in general. He will also discuss Satanic/Illuminati control in the U.S., world society, and religions. He will share his personal life experiences being brought up in a Satanic/Illuminati family, and Inter-dimensional (Luciferic/Satanic) or extraterrestrial forces that interact with and control the Satanic/Illuminati power structure. Below is the link to Jay's radio show.

http://www.blogtalkradio.com/type1rad...

Mark Passio is an independent researcher and public speaker who is also very active in The Breakthrough Energy Movement, the Tesla Science Foundation and Free Your Mind Conference. He is an expert in the study of Kabbalah, the occult. occult symbology, Natural Law. the Church Of Satan and its practices. He strives to accomplish teaching the immutable principles of Natural Law (Passio's preferred term for Universal Law, or God's Law) to anyone who is willing to listen. Mark is able to see just how far the tentacles of control are stretched throughout society and the current control system. We will discuss how to recognize: truth and deception, emotional polarities, sovereignty and anarchy, the difference between magic and sorcery, the basics of good and evil, and the underlining agenda of manipulation. We will also provide solutions as we all learn to empower ourselves and other mind controlled victims. He hosts his own radio show called, 'What On Earth Is Happening'. His website and body of work can be found here.

http://www.whatonearthishappening.com/

Find out more about Truth Connections here:
http://truthconnections.com/
http://www.youtube.com/truthconnections
http://www.truthconnections.wordpress.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/truth...

Audio/Video/Graphics Technician - Neil Brubaker

This episode edited by: Kelley Cosgrove
http://kelleycosgrove.bandcamp.com/

Intro: Featuring samples from the song titled. Inward. Onward" by Villains Like You
http://www.reverbnation.com/villainsl...

Voiceover Bumpers - Roger Sylver | Solid Sylver Sounds
http://sssthevoice.wix.com/solid-sylv...

Special thanks to James Swagger .http://www.jamesswagger.com/

Special thanks to Live Mike for promotional Commercials.

Special thanks to Ruth Ramos de Smith and Tamara Natividad

Web Hosting by, http://www.eiwebdesign.com/

Special thanks to Thomas Voute for his creative direction.
http://soundcloud.com/time_alliance
http://www.youtube.com/user/MasMowCha...

Music by: Protecious | Song Title "Spiritual Warfare"
http://www.reverbnation.com/protecious

Music by: Villains Like You | Song Title, "Red Sun"
http://www.reverbnation.com/villainsl

Truth Connections was Co-Founded by Tamara Natividad and Kathy Buckalew.
http://www.truthconnections.com/
Keywords
freedommilitaryeducationmind controlreligionpoliceconsciousnesslawmedicinemark passioslaveryeugenicssatanic ritualistic abusemoral relativismmind setjay parkertruthconnections
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