© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Funeral director breaks his silence on the real cause of deaths since the plandemic started.
Follow
1
Share
Report
91 views • September 18, 2021
The covid variants and deaths are all from the vaccine, not any virus. funeral director was told in 2019 pandemic and deaths where coming.refuses cash bribe to remain silent and lets the people know the truth.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.