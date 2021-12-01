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J6th Prisoners are being threatened by the FBI in jail
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50 views • December 01, 2021
J6th Prisoners are being threatened by the FBI in jail to say what they want them to say to the journalists or let AntiFa tell the story for them.
They made sure he was alone and without a lawyer present, too.
https://gab.com/LaurenWitzkeDE/posts/107369596399477664
https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial/4817
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They made sure he was alone and without a lawyer present, too.
https://gab.com/LaurenWitzkeDE/posts/107369596399477664
https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial/4817
like, comment, share, subscribe!
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