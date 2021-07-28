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Canadian airports quickly abandon vaxxed unvaxxed screening lanes
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82 views • July 28, 2021
Ezra Levant looks at how Canadian airports installed, and then quickly abandoned, the short-lived policy of having separate screening lanes for passengers who were vaccinated and unvaccinated. Despite only being in operation for a few short days, the separate screening lanes policy was abandoned at Canadian airports almost as quickly as it first appeared, under the guise of not adding any additional efficiency.
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