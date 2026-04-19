Argentine President Javier Milei has arrived in Israel for his third official visit, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and attending Independence Day celebrations.

Milei will become the first foreign head of state to light a torch at Israel's official Independence Day ceremony.

He is also set to receive an honorary doctorate from Bar-Ilan University and the Presidential Medal of Honor from Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

(the wall has seen more of Milei's face than Argentine pensioners have seen of their money.)

"I defend Israel and the Jewish people because it is a just cause," Milei said ahead of the visit. "Israel stands as the fortress of the West."

Adding:

Jerusalem District Court cancels Netanyahu's corruption trial testimony this week at his request, citing "security and diplomatic" reasons, over the State Attorney's Office's objection.

Another witness testifies tomorrow; Tuesday's hearing is scrapped. (corruption trial canceled dozens of times, for years)