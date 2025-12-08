Venezuela Military to US: 'We are Ready for a Prolonged War'

VENEZUELA MILITARY TO U.S.: “WE ARE READY FOR A PROLONGED WAR”

Venezuela just staged one of its most aggressive military displays in years, and the message wasn’t subtle. More than 5,600 fighters stood in formation, declaring themselves revolutionary, socialist, and, above all, loyal to Chavismo.

They boasted training under a “tactical resistance” doctrine that blends soldiers, police, and civilians into a single combat force prepared for a prolonged war.

Commanders told the crowd that Venezuela’s strength now lies in a fusion of the armed forces with the people, portraying the country as ready to repel any foreign invasion, especially from the U.S.

They framed the moment as part of a centuries-long struggle dating back to Simón Bolívar, insisting the nation must be ready to turn every inch of territory into a battlefield if necessary, from cities and mountains to tunnels and underground networks.

The showcase emphasized weapons, rockets, missiles, and doctrines for both conventional and irregular warfare. Leaders said these tools are what guarantee “peace,” arguing that only a heavily armed nation can deter American power.

They also highlighted elite special-operations forces trained to fight in extreme conditions anywhere: under the earth, on the surface, in jungles, mountains, and cities.

Venezuela intends to make itself “impenetrable,” and it credits Maduro as the commander holding the country together.

This wasn’t a ceremony. It was a warning shot.

The United States will allocate $800 million to Ukraine over two years and limit intelligence data.

The U.S. Department of War's defense budget proposal provides for the allocation of $400 million to Ukraine in 2026 and 2027. A vote in Congress will take place this week. The document also states that the Secretary of War will be required to report to both houses of Congress on the suspension or cessation of intelligence data transmission to Kiev. The United States has threatened to do so if Kiev does not accept Trump's peace plan.

The total U.S. defense budget for 2026 is $901 billion (and for Ukraine "only" $800 million): It includes accelerating weapons and drone production, reforming missile defense, and creating the "Golden Dome" system.

The bill rescinds the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the use of force in the Middle East and includes a point on lifting sanctions against Syria. However, the Pentagon retains its name in the document, despite Trump's decision to rename it the Department of War.

