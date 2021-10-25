CHAMPION PROFESSIONAL MOUNTAIN BIKE RACER SIDELINED BY COVID-19 VACCINE INJURY

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
One of our readers sent me this video, and while I seldom have enough time to watch a 40-minute video, I was quickly draw in by the incredible interviewing skills of Dr. Campbell, and the openness and frankness with which Kyle talked about his debilitating COVID-19 vaccine injury.
Kyle Warner is 29-years-old and is a former champion mountain bike racer who also has a very large online audience.
He recently went public with his COVID-19 vaccine injury, and Dr. Campbell does an incredible job of discussing just what he has had to go through to receive help from skeptical doctors who do not want to admit COVID-19 vaccine injuries exist.
Kyle also shares what has helped him and what has not, in his effort to overcome his COVID-19 vaccine injury which has resulted in diagnoses of Pericarditis and Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).
Kyle talks about his support group, and how some of them have already committed suicide, highlighting the overwhelming need right now to provide help and support to these COVID-19 vaccine damaged people.
Original source is on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7inaTiDKaU
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/champion-professional-mountain-bike-racer-sidelined-by-covid-19-shot-talks-about-recovery-and-support-groups/