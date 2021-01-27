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Exx-003-DE Anomalie der Faraday Scheibe - Homopolarer Generator - Faraday Paradoxon
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22 views • January 27, 2021
Heute präsentieren wir die Faraday Scheibe, ein homopolarer Generator, in vier verschiedenen Versionen, worunter eine eine kleine Nachbildung der N-1 Maschine ist, die von Bruce dePalma in 1997 gebaut wurde. Die elektrische Stromerzeugung durch die Faraday Scheibe resultiert in einem Gleichstrom (DC current) von niedriger Spannung und hohem Stromfluss. Anwendungen, die von dieser Energieart Gebrauch machen, sind die Schienenkanone (rail gun) und das Schweissen (welding). Aber es gibt da eine Anomalie oder Paradoxon ...
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