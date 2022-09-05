Shenzhen Shut Down Transport Services and Public Activities for 2 Days To Control COVID Cases

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https://gnews.org/post/p1hk8bf7f
09/04/2022 WION: China’s Shenzhen has shut down its transport services and public activities for 2 days in a bid to curb the rise of Covid cases in the region. Only factories with proper precautionary measures can operate with their workforce.