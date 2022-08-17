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https://gnews.org/post/p19aq56ee
08/15/2022 Putin and Kim Jong-un exchange letters vowing to expand bilateral ties on Korea’s Liberation Day to fast track the so-called “threats and provocations” from the United States and its allies