Syria: Mi-24 Helicopter Strike of unknown affiliation carried out near the village of Beit-Ana, close to Jableh

A Mi-24 helicopter of unknown affiliation carried out a strike near the village of Beit-Ana, close to Jableh.

It is possible that a Syrian helicopter is targeting Alawites.

Some Syrian channels report alarm sirens sounding at Russia's Hmeimim Airbase.

Reports of clashes in the vicinity of Hmeimim airport!

Internet and Communications Cut in Latakia's Jableh Countryside Amid Airstrikes and Shelling by Al-Julani Gangs

Communications and internet access have been cut off in the countryside of Jableh, Latakia province, as airstrikes and random shelling by Al-Julani's militants target Alawite villages. The initial toll reports a significant number of casualties, both dead and wounded.

Syria's Civil War Resurges Amid Growing Discontent with Damascus Government

The civil war in Syria is escalating once again, with combat spreading across the country as dissatisfaction with the new government in Damascus continues to grow.





In Latakia province, local resistance groups have targeted two "government" vehicles with explosive devices.

In retaliation, Al-Julani’s regime has deployed Mi-24 helicopters for the first time, carrying out airstrikes on the Beit-Ana area near Jableh.

Meanwhile, in the southern province of Daraa, pro-government forces have used heavy armored vehicles to combat local armed groups.