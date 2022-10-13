Create New Account
666 A Biblical Imperative: A Satanic Narrative Identifying The Enemies Of God...
Golgotha's144,000
Published a month ago |

     The mystery of 666 has captured the imagination of millions. To understand this first you must know that God is not the author of confusion, this is the realm of the 666 antichrists, of which there are many. Biblical Gramatria gives meaning to the 9 numbers and the zero, which is the absence of a number. In this video, you will be introduced to the meaning biblically of these 9 numbers and how 666 identifies all false religions in the world.

