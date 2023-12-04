Create New Account
Brave TV - Dec 4, 2023 - Mel K from the Mel K Show Joins Me with Updates on the Deep State Cabals
BraveTV
Something’s not right. Things don’t make sense. Deep down you know this yet you can’t connect the dots. There are too many nonsensical parts, a barrage of contradictory information floating about. We know. We understand. The Mel K Show is here to help make sense of the senseless.

In exposing the true nature and agendas of the enemies of freedom and justice, Mel seeks to find unity and strength among people worldwide. Together, we will put personal liberty, national sovereignty, and the inalienable rights of all people first, now and forever.

Always armed with the brilliant documents of our founding in the Declaration of Independence, The United States Constitution, and The Bible, Mel K fears no evil as she is confident that God wins…always!

BraveTV Official

Website: https://BraveTV.com

Store: https://BraveTV.com/store

Podcasts: https://BraveTV.com/watch

About Dr. Jason Dean: https://BraveTV.com/about

BraveTV interviews prolific guests that are informative, funny, interesting, controversial, and enjoy Freedom of Speech to the fullest


