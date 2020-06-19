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Trump promises new list of conservative Supreme Court candidates
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10 views • June 19, 2020
President Trump promises a new list of conservative Supreme Court contenders after the DACA ruling. Fox News contributor Marc Thiessen reacts and asks: Why are Republicans so bad at picking Supreme Court justices?
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