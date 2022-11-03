John Adams- The Package That Will Shock Australia. (The Grand Conspiracy Theory touches Business, Politics, Sport & Entertainment- too fantastic to be had.)

ASIC- Australian Securities & Investments Commission.

This by any stretch of the imagine is the most important episode in the history of the channel. There are significant legal risks around this post that we have taken the unprecedented step of banning comments for this episode. This decision comes after receiving legal advice. There are potentially criminal and civil implications that need to be taken of. There will be some people who will think that this post is an absolute hoax. The truth is that this isn't, this post is the real deal – it can't get any more serious than this. Adams and North can confirm that this post is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth. In our last episode, Adams and North spoke about ASIC's performance with respect to its handling and management of reports of alleged misconduct. We highlighted the fact that based on ASIC's own FY 20-21 financial numbers, the chance of getting an official investigation was only 0.74%. So it is a less than 1% chance. In this episode, we are going to show the audience what it actually takes to obtain an official ASIC investigation. In this episode, we are going to cover both the "QUEST" and the "PACKAGE".


