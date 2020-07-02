NEW "GUIDELINES" ON PERPTRATING DEADLY FRAUD ON THE AMERICAN PUBLIC

MORE LIES FROM THE CDC & FDA Short video with 2 screen-slides at 25 seconds each slide. The video portion discusses new lies from CDC – but does not include the facts that:

Anyone that ever had a vaccination shot may test positive for "covid19", - corona virus is in many vaccines – there is NO reliable guarantee any person could ever give anyone as to what "ingredients" end up in the syringe before the "vaccine" is injected, nor vaccine effectiveness, nor the safety of any vaccine.

THERE IS NO TEST FOR COVID19 – ALL TESTS ARE FOR CERTAIN TYPES OF REACTIONS that many things other than corona virus can cause

THERE ARE A REPORTED 80% potential false positive WITH ALL "COVID19" tests

- People that do test positive are not contagious if they are not sick.

THIS VIRUS IS SIMILAR IN NATURE TO EPSTEIN BAR EBV – there is a reported over 80% of the world's population will test "positive" for Epstein bar virus –