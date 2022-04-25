【Ukraine Rescue】A Christian From Norway Worried About the Religious Freedom of Chinese Christians

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/24/2022 A Christian from Norway worried about the religious freedom of Chinese Christians. He likes Chinese history and culture. Chinese people need a good government for freedom. And the German volunteer said “the New Federal State of China is beautiful and wonderful. We need the real Chinese people to stand up for the truth.”