Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bitterness: The Cure for It!
14 views
channel image
Not Serving two Masters
Published Yesterday |

Bitterness is secret hatred. Jesus talked about bitterness when he told us to resolve our anger with our brother, before attempting to offer anything to God. God doesn't want anything to do with you, until you have resolved your bitterness! The danger of bitterness is that, we become so hardened that it is almost impossible to be free of it. For the sake of your relationships and for the sake of your soul, do not foster BITTERNESS! Let us become from Bitter to BETTER!

Keywords
lovehatredbitternessconfessresolve

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket