Bitterness: The Cure for It!

Bitterness is secret hatred. Jesus talked about bitterness when he told us to resolve our anger with our brother, before attempting to offer anything to God. God doesn't want anything to do with you, until you have resolved your bitterness! The danger of bitterness is that, we become so hardened that it is almost impossible to be free of it. For the sake of your relationships and for the sake of your soul, do not foster BITTERNESS! Let us become from Bitter to BETTER!

