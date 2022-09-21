Albanese: stop the genocide of children and follow Denmark’s lead and cease Covid-19 ‘vaccinating’ MVI_7380+7525merged

Denmark has just decided not to permit the Covid-19 ‘vaccination’ of the great majority of under-18-year-olds. Australian government, take notice, and follow suit, to limit the deaths and injuries among our youngest citizens. It is criminal to do otherwise.

Addendum: Now the Danish government has extended its effective ban of Covid-19 ‘vaccinations’ for the great majority of all under-50-year-olds, this mid-September, 2022.