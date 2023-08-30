Create New Account
The Coronavirus & the New World Order Agenda
Fire & Grace Church
Published Yesterday

April 19th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle teaches the truth about the New World Order agenda with the Coronavirus and how President Trump and a famous microbiologist threw a monkey wrench into their plan.

Keywords
new world orderdean odlecovid

