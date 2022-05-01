BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Repugnant Voice Behind Klaus Schwab, WEF, Great Reset, NWO
JusticeTV
JusticeTV
7 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
115 views • May 01, 2022
👆 PLEASE SUBSCRIBE 🌹 AND SHARE 👍 PRESS THUMBS UP -- HELP US REACH MANY!
We are relatively new here (2021) so we appreciate your support.

My special guests today, brothers John and Stephen Steinman, uncover the dark and satanic purpose behind the controllers' quickly progressing plans. They are already in play. Humanity is in a war for its life and its full meaning.

John Steinman Quick Bio:
John earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at University of California at Santa Barbara. He also graduated with teaching credentials at Fresno State University and has earned a Masters of Theology from Oral Roberts University. John is American living in America.

Stephen Steinman Quick Bio:
Stephen is an author, former pro-football player, entrepreneur and concert bass violinist. He is a Biblical chronologist, and end time prophecy teacher. Stephen is American but he lives in Canada.

LOBOTOMIZE definition (perfect trope): reduce the mental or emotional capacity or ability to function

To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com.
Yes, you can join and participate.

FIND US ON:
Gab.com : Mags@PFJC
Bitchute.com : @PeopleForJusticeCanada
107Daily.com : @MaggieAtPeopleForJustice
Odysee.com : @JusticeTV NEW!
Gettr.com : MaggieAtPeopleForJusticeCanada @Mags7 NEW!
Rumble.com : @JusticeTVCanada NEW!
Brighteon : JusticeTV
Twitter : Maggie At Justice TV @MaggieJusticeTV NEW!!

We are not or never will be on Facebook We continue to add free speech apps.

FOOTNOTE: We are young on social media as we have been working on lawful actions in the material world. Now we add information and God to our battles.
Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsworld economic forumyuval noah hararijustice tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

The 200-Year History of Vaccine Disasters That The Government Censors

Morgan S. Verity
The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

The Faraday laptop bag: Your digital lifeline in a vulnerable world

HRS Editors
Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Russia and India Move to Develop BRICS Cross-Border Payment System

Garrison Vance
Researcher Claims Seafloor Patterns Near Bermuda Triangle May Be &#8220;Sunken City&#8221;; Experts Cite Lack of Evidence

Researcher Claims Seafloor Patterns Near Bermuda Triangle May Be “Sunken City”; Experts Cite Lack of Evidence

Iva Greene
Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Saudi Arabia May Run Out of Oil Stocks if East-West Pipeline Not Restarted Within Days, Report Says

Belle Carter
Anthropic and OpenAI CEOs cry ‘slow down’ as AI stock market trembles underweight of their own Frankenstein

Anthropic and OpenAI CEOs cry ‘slow down’ as AI stock market trembles underweight of their own Frankenstein

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy