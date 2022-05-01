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Repugnant Voice Behind Klaus Schwab, WEF, Great Reset, NWO
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115 views • May 01, 2022
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We are relatively new here (2021) so we appreciate your support.
My special guests today, brothers John and Stephen Steinman, uncover the dark and satanic purpose behind the controllers' quickly progressing plans. They are already in play. Humanity is in a war for its life and its full meaning.
John Steinman Quick Bio:
John earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at University of California at Santa Barbara. He also graduated with teaching credentials at Fresno State University and has earned a Masters of Theology from Oral Roberts University. John is American living in America.
Stephen Steinman Quick Bio:
Stephen is an author, former pro-football player, entrepreneur and concert bass violinist. He is a Biblical chronologist, and end time prophecy teacher. Stephen is American but he lives in Canada.
LOBOTOMIZE definition (perfect trope): reduce the mental or emotional capacity or ability to function
To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com.
Yes, you can join and participate.
FIND US ON:
Gab.com : Mags@PFJC
Bitchute.com : @PeopleForJusticeCanada
107Daily.com : @MaggieAtPeopleForJustice
Odysee.com : @JusticeTV NEW!
Gettr.com : MaggieAtPeopleForJusticeCanada @Mags7 NEW!
Rumble.com : @JusticeTVCanada NEW!
Brighteon : JusticeTV
Twitter : Maggie At Justice TV @MaggieJusticeTV NEW!!
We are not or never will be on Facebook We continue to add free speech apps.
FOOTNOTE: We are young on social media as we have been working on lawful actions in the material world. Now we add information and God to our battles.
We are relatively new here (2021) so we appreciate your support.
My special guests today, brothers John and Stephen Steinman, uncover the dark and satanic purpose behind the controllers' quickly progressing plans. They are already in play. Humanity is in a war for its life and its full meaning.
John Steinman Quick Bio:
John earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science at University of California at Santa Barbara. He also graduated with teaching credentials at Fresno State University and has earned a Masters of Theology from Oral Roberts University. John is American living in America.
Stephen Steinman Quick Bio:
Stephen is an author, former pro-football player, entrepreneur and concert bass violinist. He is a Biblical chronologist, and end time prophecy teacher. Stephen is American but he lives in Canada.
LOBOTOMIZE definition (perfect trope): reduce the mental or emotional capacity or ability to function
To find our site: http://PeopleForJusticeCanada.com.
Yes, you can join and participate.
FIND US ON:
Gab.com : Mags@PFJC
Bitchute.com : @PeopleForJusticeCanada
107Daily.com : @MaggieAtPeopleForJustice
Odysee.com : @JusticeTV NEW!
Gettr.com : MaggieAtPeopleForJusticeCanada @Mags7 NEW!
Rumble.com : @JusticeTVCanada NEW!
Brighteon : JusticeTV
Twitter : Maggie At Justice TV @MaggieJusticeTV NEW!!
We are not or never will be on Facebook We continue to add free speech apps.
FOOTNOTE: We are young on social media as we have been working on lawful actions in the material world. Now we add information and God to our battles.
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