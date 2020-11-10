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News Echo Chamber Conditions and Brainwashes You.
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68 views • November 10, 2020
You've probably seen this before but its worth watching again. This is what the media is doing to the millions of TV viewers around the world. When you are aware of what they are doing, it no longer affects you. This is a concerted effort to influence how you think and what you know which leads to a gullible, dumbed down nation. Start thinking for yourself once again.
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