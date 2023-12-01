Israeli warplanes bomb the vicinity of the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, south of the #Gaza Strip.
Adding:
Hamas movement: "Israel refused to deal with all our offers throughout the last night to extend the humanitarian truce because it had a prior decision to resume the aggression on Gaza."
