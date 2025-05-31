BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
VIDEO SURFACES OF GLENN GREENWALD WEARING LINGERIE ⚢ AND PAYING A MALE PROSTITUTE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
70 views • 20 hours ago

DID VfB EVER TELL YOU THAT THE 5 DANCING ISRAELIS WERE WEARING WOMEN'S BIKINIS AS THEY CELEBRATED THE EVENTS OF SEPTEMBER 11, 2001❓


report claims the male prostitute may have sold the video to israel who used it to try and blackmail greenwald into ending his problematic reporting on the gaza genocide.

just goes to show the sinful life of homosexuality is depraved and disgusting.

every. single. time.


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/KPeEEe8WRrU2/


Some comments:


HarrySaKK

That was 10,000 Brazilian Real, not USD. So depending on when this was it could be $1200-1750 USD


Idol-Destroyer

At 3:15 it says its $2,019.36 USD (?). Anyways, according to his public statement, he regrets nothing and is not embarrassed.


izqc81

lol wow... Theres not much left to blackmail after the infestations of gore and porn websites accessible to few generations of young kids and adults... They are JOKE now that we know how sick the are~


TurdBurger

not much. hes home free now. he also once ran a porn company.

https://www.nydailynews.com/2013/06/26/glenn-greenwald-journalist-who-broke-edward-snowden-story-was-once-lawyer-sued-over-porn-business/


NiggerKikesWontDoShitIRL [responding to JIDFkiller]

That much I might have gotten, but what about a 10k$ check? I screencapped this already, is [email protected] anything more than a male prostitute?

mossadglenn greenwaldblackmaillingiriemale brazilian prostitute
