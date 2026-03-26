Iranian media: "If you are winning the war, why are you constantly seeking a ceasefire? Why are you seeking negotiations? It simply doesn't add up logically."

Adding: The White House stated that Trump will "make hell" if Iran does not make a deal - CBS News

Adding:

Channel 12 in Hebrew:

At 2 a.m., Hezbollah fighters ambushed an Israeli elite force from the Golan Heights. When the force approached them, Hezbollah members opened fire, killing one soldier and injuring two others

The correspondent of Channel 12 in Hebrew on the situation in southern Lebanon: This is a very, very difficult morning.

The Hebrew newspaper "Maariv":

Around 9:20 pm last night, while forces from the Golani combat team were stationed in southern Lebanon and conducting searches in the first row of houses, mortar shells were fired at them. An officer and three soldiers were injured.

Adding, about an X post:

The U.S. Ambassador to Turkey is now expressing "heartfelt condolences" to the Kurdish Peshmerga, while Iraqi soldiers are killed by U.S. strikes in Anbar.

Washington doesn't mourn the Iraqis it kills. It only mourns the Kurds it can use for their dirty work.