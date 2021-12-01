NEW YORK GOVERNOR IS SATAN - THE LEVELS OF EVIL ARE BREATHTAKING

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Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
The Podium is a fucking hexagram! (a Jewish Star in disguise) Sorry but podiums are NEVER in the shape of a hexagram unless they are shoving it in our face and not caring if the few of us know what we are looking at. The Jewish power structure knew damn well who they put in charge of New York. This woman is evil incarnate. A little "editing" of our reality is sometimes the best way to reveal the inner truth. Watch evil running wild.